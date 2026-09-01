IATA: Traffic through Gulf hubs continues recovery trajectory in Jul-2026

IATA reported (31-Aug-2026) global demand in RPKs increased 0.2% year-on-year in Jul-2026. Excluding the Middle East, demand grew 1.2% and capacity in ASKs increased 0.3%. The passenger load factor was 85.2%, down 0.1pp. International demand fell 0.1%, but grew 1.5% excluding the Middle East. International capacity was up 0.3% and the passenger load factor was 85.2%, down 0.3pp. Domestic demand grew 0.6% and capacity increased 0.2%. Domestic load factor was 85.3%, up 0.3pp. IATA SVP sustainability and chief economist Marie Owens Thomsen stated: "The peak Northern summer travel season is a mostly positive story for air travel", noting overall growth of 0.2% was achieved "despite year-on-year collective declines by carriers in North America and the Middle East". Ms Thomsen continued: "Notably, traffic through the Gulf hubs continues its recovery trajectory. Although high fuel costs, economic uncertainty and geopolitical tensions continue, carriers are expressing confidence in demand for the last part of the year with an almost 3% expansion of seat capacity in September". [more - original PR]