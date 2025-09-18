IATA to prioritise safety and sustainability at 42nd ICAO Assembly
IATA director general Willie Walsh stated (17-Sep-2025) "IATA will be participating in the ICAO Assembly with safety, sustainability and efficiency at the top of our priority list". Mr Walsh said: "It is critical that we secure stronger support for SAF production and CORSIA as key enablers of aviation's commitment to achieve net zero emissions by 2050". He continued: "Equally, we need agreement to follow the principles and provisions of the Chicago Convention to avoid patchworks of debilitating tax measures and passenger rights regulations". Mr Walsh noted: "We must shore-up safety with timely accident reports, mitigations for GNSS interference and preservation of critical radio-frequency spectrum". IATA called for states to take action on the following topics:
- Sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production:
- Support IATA's efforts to create a functioning SAF market;
- Step up economic incentives for fuel producers for SAF production;
- Make timely policy interventions to address anomalies;
- CORSIA:
- Reaffirm the commitment to making CORSIA "a success as the only economic measure to manage aviation's climate impact";
- Make available sufficient CORSIA Eligible Emission Units for airlines to be able to fulfil CORSIA obligations;
- Revisions to Aviation Corporate Tax;
- Ignore Article 8 revisions and continue with residency based taxation for airlines;
- Consumer protection:
- Reaffirm the commitment to ICAO's Core Principles and align regulations accordingly;
- Develop supplementary guidance to globally align on definitions of extraordinary circumstances, smooth discrepancies among jurisdictions, share accountability among stakeholders and consider the specific challenges of mass disruptions;
- Radio frequency spectrum:
- Protect safety critical frequencies used by aviation from interference;
- Strengthen coordination among telecoms and aviation regulators to ensure safety of flight, follow best practices of successful implementations, and agree realistic timelines for any retrofits;
- Aircraft mandates:
- Acknowledge that airlines "hold the final compliance responsibility and are therefore the most exposed to variability in the implementation chain";
- Create a mechanism to set "realistic applicability dates for aircraft mandates, with active monitoring and flexibility to adjust timelines if global disruptions occur";
- Pilot age limits:
- Approve the increase to 67 years for multi‑pilot international operations, with the "one‑under‑65" rule maintained, existing medical frequency preserved, and no change to the single pilot limit. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
IATA director general Willie Walsh recently criticised governments for failing to provide effective policy support for SAF production and highlighted weakening government backing for CORSIA, as well as inefficiencies in current SAF mandates and supply chain issues impacting airline fleet renewal and decarbonisation progress1. He also called for urgent policy actions and reaffirmed that CORSIA must be the only economic measure for managing aviation’s climate impact1.