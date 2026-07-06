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    6-Jul-2026 10:34 AM

    IATA reports mixed regional booking trends for summer 2026

    IATA Economics reported (03-Jul-2026) mixed regional booking trends for the summer period between Jun-2026 and Sep-2026. Details include:

    • Africa: Forward bookings decreased from 93% of the 2025 level in Mar-2026 to 88% in May-2026;
    • Asia Pacific: Forward bookings decreased from 143% of the 2025 level in Mar-2026 to 100% in May-2026;
    • Europe: Forward bookings decreased from 102% of the 2025 level in Mar-2026 to 91% in May-2026;
    • Latin America and Caribbean: Forward bookings decreased from 103% of the 2025 level in Mar-2026 to 100% in May-2026;
    • Middle East: Forward ticket sales in May-2026 were down 30% year-on-year, but bookings steadily increased between Mar-2026 and May-2026, "indicating a gradual resumption of connections between the Middle East and global air travel markets". IATA expects the region to gradually recover its lost traffic, "barring any deterioration in the geopolitical situation";
    • North America: Forward bookings decreased from 107% of the 2025 level in Mar-2026 to 99% in May-2026.

    IATA stated some of the lost booking momentum in Asia Pacific, Europe and North America was "undoubtedly... a consequence of higher fuel and ticket prices". The association noted that the sharper declines in summer bookings in Africa and Europe in Apr/May-2026 "illustrate their reliance on Middle Eastern transit hubs". [more - original PR]

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