Loading
9-Feb-2026 11:41 AM

IATA reports 28 new airlines and 28 shut downs in 2025

IATA reported (06-Feb-2026) the following highlights for airlines entering and exiting the market in 2025:

  • 28 new airlines commenced operations, marking the lowest number of market entrants since 1999 and continuing the decline in new airline launches since 2021;
    • IATA noted the spike in new airlines in 2021 was "driven by numerous post-COVID reorganisations that temporarily boosted these figures", adding: "Since then, the trend has reversed". The association stated: "The slowdown in new airline creation does not point to market saturation. Instead, it reflects a combination of economic, supply chain and geopolitical hurdles";
    • Factors impacting the conditions for new airline creation include:
      • Aircraft, engine and spare parts shortages, resulting in constrained fleet availability and increased costs;
      • Policy uncertainty, which complicates strategic planning for new carriers;
      • Stricter regulatory and certification requirements, which increase the complexity of launching operations;
  • 28 airlines ceased operations, matching the number of new entrants and suggesting that the industry "has entered a period of relative stability compared with the volatility of the early 2020s";
    • 21 of the ceased airlines were full service carriers, four were low cost carriers and three were leisure airlines. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More