IATA releases strategic roadmaps with critical steps to reach net zero by 2050

IATA released (04-Jun-2023) a series of roadmaps to detail the actions and dependencies necessary for the aviation industry to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050. Highlights of each roadmap include:

Aircraft Technology: Development of more efficient aircraft and engines. Particularly important are the steps needed to enable aircraft powered by 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), hydrogen or batteries. All development milestones are supported by announced investment and demonstrator programmes. Also included are new engines, aerodynamics, aircraft structures and flight systems;

Energy and New Fuels Infrastructure: Focused on the fuels and new energy carrier infrastructure upstream from airports needed to facilitate the use of aircraft powered by SAF or hydrogen;

Operations: Opportunities for reducing emissions and improving energy efficiency by improving the way existing aircraft are operated. Automation, big data management and the integration of new technologies are key enablers for optimising air traffic management and enhancing the overall efficiency of the air transportation system;

Policy: The need for globally aligned strategic policies to provide incentives and support for the aviation industry's transition to net zero. IATA said collaboration between governments and industry stakeholders is crucial in creating the necessary framework to achieve the decarbonisation goals;

Finance: How to finance the cumulative USD5 trillion needed for aviation to achieve net zero by 2050. This includes funding technological advancements, infrastructure developments and operational improvements.

IATA director general Willie Walsh stated: "The roadmaps are the first detailed assessment of the key steps necessary to accelerate the transition to net zero by 2050". Mr Walsh added: "Together, they show a clear direction and will evolve as we dig deeper to set interim milestones on the way to net zero". [more - original PR]