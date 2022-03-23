IATA releases per-passenger CO2 calculation methodology

IATA launched (22-Mar-2022) its Recommended Practice Per-Passenger CO2 Calculation Methodology, designed to quantify CO2 emissions per passenger for a specific flight using verified airline operational data. The methodology was developed with a working group of 20 major airlines and validated by major aircraft manufacturers. Adoption of the methodology is subject to a vote by member airlines at the IATA Passenger Services Conference in late Mar-2022. The methodology takes into account the following factors:

Guidance on fuel measurement, aligned with the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA);

Clearly defined scope to calculate CO2 emissions in relation to airlines' flying activities;

Guidance on non-CO2 related emissions and Radiative Forcing Index;

Weight based calculation principle for the allocation of CO2 emissions by passenger and bellyhold cargo;

Guidance on passenger weight, using actual and standard weight;

Emissions Factor for conversion of jet fuel consumption to CO2, fully aligned with CORSIA;

Cabin class weighting and multipliers to reflect different cabin configurations of airlines;

Guidance on sustainable aviation fuel and carbon offsets as part of the CO2 calculation.

IATA director general Willie Walsh stated: "The plethora of carbon calculation methodologies with varying results creates confusion and dents consumer confidence. Aviation is committed to achieving net zero by 2050. By creating an accepted industry standard for calculating aviation's carbon emissions, we are putting in place essential support to achieve this goal". [more - original PR]