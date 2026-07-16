IATA releases operational guidelines for in-cabin pet travel

Italy’s regulator ENAC published guidelines in May-2025 allowing pets over 10kg to travel in the cabin, including requirements for carriers to be secured to a seat, limits on pets per flight and possible “buffer zones” for allergy-sensitive travellers.1 2 Italy’s Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport later approved an ENAC resolution permitting pets up to 30kg in cabin on domestic commercial flights, with specific operational measures and authorisation requirements.2 Iberia also launched an online tool enabling passengers to add one in-cabin pet (up to 8kg) directly via its website.3