IATA regional VP and ALTA CEO: Infrastructure not ready for projected growth in Latin America

IATA regional VP for the Americas and ALTA CEO Peter Cerda, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America & Caribbean, said (09-Sep-2025) Latin American hub airports "are not going to be able to handle" the projected expansion of capacity needed to satisfy demand in the region. He said the region is projected to add more than 200 million new passengers and "unless we develop our secondary airports, you're just not going to grow in this region".