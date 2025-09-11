Loading
11-Sep-2025 12:50 PM

IATA regional VP and ALTA CEO: Infrastructure 'a major component' for connectivity

IATA regional VP for the Americas and ALTA CEO Peter Cerda, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America & Caribbean, said (09-Sep-2025) infrastructure is "going to be a major component of our success" in building up network connectivity for the region. Mr Cerda said: "If you want more international connectivity or secondary and intra-regional connectivity, you have to have the infrastructure in place to be able to deal with it".

