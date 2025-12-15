15-Dec-2025 1:14 PM
IATA: Passenger and cargo traffic to grow despite supply constraints
IATA stated (12-Dec-2025) passenger and cargo traffic is expected to grow "despite supply constraints". Details include:
- RPK growth is expected to align more closely with GDP in FY2025/26 and grow 1.5 times the pace of GDP. IATA said capacity constraints are "behind much of the relative deceleration in air travel", noting delays in aircraft deliveries, maintenance backlogs, and labour shortages, have "limited airlines' ability to scale operations in response to growing demand";
- IATA expects passenger traffic to increase by 4.9% year-on-year in 2026;
- Global trade has been "surprisingly agile, despite the volatile trade policy environment". IATA noted while trade growth may slow in 2026, air cargo is "well positioned to remain robust, benefiting from AI-driven investment, growing demand for high value, time sensitive goods, and the structural shift toward ecommerce";
- Air cargo traffic is projected to grow by 2.6% in 2026, despite merchandise trade expected to show "close to no growth next year". [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Recent IATA reports indicated that air cargo demand growth slowed in mid-2025, partly due to shifting US trade policies and the unwinding of frontloading ahead of tariff changes, particularly impacting Asia-North America flows1 2. Asia Pacific was identified as the primary engine for both passenger and cargo traffic growth in 2025, while North America faced demand headwinds from economic and policy volatility3.