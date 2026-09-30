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    30-Sep-2026 12:01 PM

    IATA: North American airlines record strongest air cargo performance in Aug-2026

    IATA reported (29-Sep-2026) global air demand in CTKs increased 4.4% year-on-year in Aug-2026 and 5.3% for international operations. Capacity increased 0.1%. Details include:

    • Asia Pacific airlines recorded 4.3% growth in air cargo demand in Aug-2026. Capacity increased 1.2%;
    • North American carriers recorded 6.6% growth in air cargo demand, the "strongest performance of all regions". Capacity decreased 2.5%;
    • European carriers recorded 4.1% increase in demand and capacity decreased 3.5%;
    • Middle Eastern airlines recorded 1% increase in demand, "the weakest of all regions". Capacity increased 3.3%;
    • Latin American and Caribbean carriers recorded 5.1% increase in demand and capacity increased 3.3%;
    • African airlines recorded 3% increase in demand and capacity increased 14%;
    • Air cargo performance diverged across major trade lanes. Asia-North America recorded the strongest growth, followed by within Asia, Europe-North America and Europe-Asia. In contrast, Gulf-linked corridors remained "disrupted by the conflict in the Middle East";
    • IATA noted the following factors in the operating environment:
      • Global trade increased 6% in Jul-2026, extending the run of consecutive monthly expansions to 33 months on a year-on-year basis;
      • Jet fuel prices rose 8.3% month-on-month in Aug-2026 and were 79.2% higher year-on-year;
      • The Global Manufacturing Output Purchasing Managers' Index increased 0.3pp to 53.0, while the New Export Orders Index rose 1.4pp to 51.4. Both indicators remained supportive of air cargo demand. [more - original PR]

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