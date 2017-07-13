IATA: No sign of yield recovery yet

IATA reported (12-Jul-2017) its latest monthly passenger yield data provides further evidence that the downward yield trend has bottomed out. This is reflective of a pick up in global economic activity, as well as upward pressure on some key input costs, including labour costs in a number of countries. Yields still remain 4.5% lower year-on-year, when measured in constant exchange rate terms, and there is "no sign of any upward trend yet". The association noted that signs that yields have bottomed out are "consistent with an easing in the upward pressure on the breakeven load factor seen during 2016". Passengers load factors remain at close to all-time high levels, which is underpinning investors’ confidence about airline financial performance over the year ahead. [more - original PR]