12-Oct-2021 1:02 PM
IATA issues recommendations to solve delays at Bogota El Dorado International Airport
IATA issued (07-Oct-2021) the following recommendations to Colombia's Government in order reduce "severe delays" at Bogota El Dorado International Airport:
- Elimination of ground delay programme;
- Prioritisation of commercial services during peak hours;
- Restriction of non commercial service to off peak hours without exceeding allocated quota;
- Ensure ATC centres and control towers are adequately staffed.
IATA stated the measures need to be applied "as soon as possible". [more - original PR - Spanish]