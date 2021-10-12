Become a CAPA Member
12-Oct-2021 1:02 PM

IATA issues recommendations to solve delays at Bogota El Dorado International Airport

IATA issued (07-Oct-2021) the following recommendations to Colombia's Government in order reduce "severe delays" at Bogota El Dorado International Airport:

  • Elimination of ground delay programme;
  • Prioritisation of commercial services during peak hours;
  • Restriction of non commercial service to off peak hours without exceeding allocated quota;
  • Ensure ATC centres and control towers are adequately staffed.

IATA stated the measures need to be applied "as soon as possible". [more - original PR - Spanish]

