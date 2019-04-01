IATA: Intra-European airline competition intensifying, despite consolidation

IATA stated (29-Mar-2019) the recent failure of WOW air follows a series of failures or takeovers of European airlines over the past two years. According to IATA, consolidation is now taking place, particularly on within-Europe markets and there is a "long tail of struggling airlines in Europe". IATA also stated good financial results at the European industry level are "generated disproportionately by the majors". IATA also stated that "consolidation in Europe does not mean that airline competition is diminishing". [more - original PR]