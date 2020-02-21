IATA: Industry has 'tough' target to halve emissions, support needed from governments on SAF

IATA director general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac stated (20-Feb-2020) the aviation industry's target to reduce net emissions to half of 2005 levels, irrespective of growth, is a "very tough" goal and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) "is the biggest hope but we cannot do it alone". Mr de Juniac said he finds it "simply astonishing that governments have not rallied to support much wider production of SAF", given aviation's existing dependence on carbon based fuel an the potential for SAF to reduce carbon lifecycle emissions by up to 80%. He added that is it "long past time for governments to step up to their environmental obligations and set a regulatory and legal framework that stimulates the sustainable aviation fuels industry", in a similar fashion to that provided for the development of the wind and solar power sectors. [more - original PR]