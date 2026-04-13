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13-Apr-2026 11:22 AM

IATA highlights vulnerability of low volume routes to suspension

IATA Economics reported (10-Apr-2026) 6500 routes operated in 2024 were discontinued in 2025. Details include:

  • Routes offering less than 10,000 seats p/a accounted for 27.3% of the global network and 76.4% of suspensions;
  • Routes offering less than 20,000 seats p/a accounted for 41.8% of the network and 91.8% of suspensions;
    • Africa: 46% of the network and 96% of suspensions;
    • Asia Pacific: 33% of the network and 87% of suspensions;
    • Europe: 45% of the network and 92% of suspensions;
    • Latin America: 44% of the network and 90% of suspensions;
    • Middle East: 35% of the network and 91% of suspensions;
    • North America: 47% of the network and 97% of suspensions;
  • 53.3% of the suspended low volume routes were short haul operations, 39.9% were medium haul and 6.9% were long haul;
  • High volume routes with more than 250,000 seats p/a accounted for 9.2% of the network and 0.1% of suspensions.

IATA stated: "This highlights the vulnerability of the low volume routes - and the passengers who rely on them - to changing circumstances". The association added: "The low volume routes feature low and fragile demand, and lower flight frequency. Lacking economies of scale, it is more challenging for airlines to sustain such connections profitably". [more - original PR]

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