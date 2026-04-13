IATA highlights vulnerability of low volume routes to suspension

IATA Economics reported (10-Apr-2026) 6500 routes operated in 2024 were discontinued in 2025. Details include:

Routes offering less than 10,000 seats p/a accounted for 27.3% of the global network and 76.4% of suspensions;

Routes offering less than 20,000 seats p/a accounted for 41.8% of the network and 91.8% of suspensions; Africa: 46% of the network and 96% of suspensions; Asia Pacific: 33% of the network and 87% of suspensions; Europe: 45% of the network and 92% of suspensions; Latin America: 44% of the network and 90% of suspensions; Middle East: 35% of the network and 91% of suspensions; North America: 47% of the network and 97% of suspensions;

53.3% of the suspended low volume routes were short haul operations, 39.9% were medium haul and 6.9% were long haul;

High volume routes with more than 250,000 seats p/a accounted for 9.2% of the network and 0.1% of suspensions.

IATA stated: "This highlights the vulnerability of the low volume routes - and the passengers who rely on them - to changing circumstances". The association added: "The low volume routes feature low and fragile demand, and lower flight frequency. Lacking economies of scale, it is more challenging for airlines to sustain such connections profitably". [more - original PR]