IATA: Global passenger yields 'appear to be stabilising'

IATA, in its Airlines Financial Monitor for Jul-2019, reported (15-Aug-2019) global passenger yields "appear to be stabilising" in the past two months as airlines have been more cautious in adding capacity when facing "deteriorating demand prospects". Excluding surcharges and revenue from ancillary services, economy class yields increased a "moderate" 0.2% in Jul-2019 following a "sharp" increase in Jun-2019. Premium cabin yields decreased 0.3%. Global average passenger yields in USD were 2.9% lower than Jul-2018. [more - original PR]