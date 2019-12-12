Become a CAPA Member
12-Dec-2019 8:09 AM

IATA forecasts improving industry profit for 2020, with net result of USD29.3bn

IATA forecast (11-Dec-2019) the global airline industry will generate a collective net profit of USD29.3 billion in 2020. If achieved, 2020 will mark the industry's 11th consecutive year in of profitability. Key 2020 forecasts highlights include:

  • Overall industry revenues forecast to grow 4% year-on-year to USD872 billion;
  • Return on invested capital of 6.0% (improved from 5.7% expected in 2019);
  • Net profit margin of at 3.4% (up from 3.1% for 2019);
  • Average net profit per departing passenger of USD6.20, up 8.8%;
  • Operating expenses up 3.5% to USD823 billion;
  • Passengers of 4.72 billion, up 4.0%;
  • RPK growth of 4.1%, down 0.1ppt;
  • Freight tonnes carried of 62.4 million, up 2.0%. [more - original PR]

