12-Dec-2019 8:09 AM
IATA forecasts improving industry profit for 2020, with net result of USD29.3bn
IATA forecast (11-Dec-2019) the global airline industry will generate a collective net profit of USD29.3 billion in 2020. If achieved, 2020 will mark the industry's 11th consecutive year in of profitability. Key 2020 forecasts highlights include:
- Overall industry revenues forecast to grow 4% year-on-year to USD872 billion;
- Return on invested capital of 6.0% (improved from 5.7% expected in 2019);
- Net profit margin of at 3.4% (up from 3.1% for 2019);
- Average net profit per departing passenger of USD6.20, up 8.8%;
- Operating expenses up 3.5% to USD823 billion;
- Passengers of 4.72 billion, up 4.0%;
- RPK growth of 4.1%, down 0.1ppt;
- Freight tonnes carried of 62.4 million, up 2.0%. [more - original PR]