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    10-Aug-2026 11:12 AM

    IATA: Fleet renewal delivering reductions in emissions per seat of up to 21%

    IATA Economics reported (07-Aug-2026) new generation aircraft deliver reduced fuel burn rates and CO2 emissions per block hour compared to their predecessors. The improvements translate into significant reductions in emissions intensity, particularly on a per-seat basis. Details include:

    • Regional jet and narrowbody aircraft improvements often include cabin space optimisation and additional fuselage segments, which also allow for a modest increase in seating capacity. The combination of upgraded technology and increased seating capacity delivers up to 21% lower emissions per seat;
    • The largest efficiency gains for widebody aircraft come from moving from four engine to twin engine configurations, delivering up to 16% lower emissions per seat, even with a reduction in seat count. A direct swap from a previous generation to a new generation widebody aircraft with comparable seating capacity can deliver emissions savings per trip of around 5% to 10%.

    IATA noted that fleet renewal also delivers benefits such as reduced noise, improved passenger comfort and greater operational flexibility. However, the association added: "These improvements have stalled since 2024 because of a historic backlog in deliveries of aircraft and engines". [more - original PR]

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