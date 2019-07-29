Become a CAPA Member
Loading
29-Jul-2019 1:26 PM

IATA: Europe EBIT margin remains under pressure in 1Q2019, yields remain lower in May-2019

IATA, in its Jul-2019 Europe regional briefing, reported (25-Jul-2019) profitability for Europe remains under pressure with EBIT margin decreasing 7ppts year-on-year to -5.3% of revenue in 1Q2019. Passenger yields remained lower in May-2019 on the majority of the key international and domestic routes, consistent with the regional profit outcome. The smallest Europe-South America market remained the key underperformer with yields down 18.8% in May-2019. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More