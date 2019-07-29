IATA: Europe EBIT margin remains under pressure in 1Q2019, yields remain lower in May-2019

IATA, in its Jul-2019 Europe regional briefing, reported (25-Jul-2019) profitability for Europe remains under pressure with EBIT margin decreasing 7ppts year-on-year to -5.3% of revenue in 1Q2019. Passenger yields remained lower in May-2019 on the majority of the key international and domestic routes, consistent with the regional profit outcome. The smallest Europe-South America market remained the key underperformer with yields down 18.8% in May-2019. [more - original PR]