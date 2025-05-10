IATA director general: 'We can’t give up on the Single European Sky'

IATA director general Willie Walsh, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition, stated (09-May-2025) "The idea that we've made any progress on the Single European Sky is nonsense". Mr Walsh said: "Every flight in Europe is 49km longer than it should be because of the lack of a Single European Sky". He noted: "It will never happen if we give up talking about it", adding: "We can't give up on the Single European Sky".