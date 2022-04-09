IATA director general: Political incompetence during pandemic has been 'staggering'

IATA director general Willie Walsh, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit – 'Airlines in Transition', stated (08-Apr-2022) "Leadership is important, but we shouldn't be hanging around looking to aviation authorities or politicians, the industry would be destroyed if that's the case". Mr Walsh stated: "We have to do what's right and ignore political interference and influence as decisions throughout this COVID pandemic have largely been taken on the basis of political science rather than medical science, the level of political incompetence through the crisis has been staggering". He said: "State aid has largely been determined by politics", adding the "quality of politicians we have at the moment is shocking".