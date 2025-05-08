Loading
IATA director general on net zero: 'I don't see interim targets being achievable'

IATA director general Willie Walsh, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition, stated (08-May-2025) "Net zero by 2050 is a target that is achievable, but I don't see interim targets being achievable". Mr Walsh said: "A 2030 target was a very dangerous thing to do, because the ability for the industry to adjust to CO2 reduction in that short period is going to be really challenging". He added: "If these targets aren't achieved those that are critical of the industry will use that against us".

