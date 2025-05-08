IATA director general: 'Europe has become very inefficient'

IATA director general Willie Walsh, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition, stated (08-May-2025) "Europe's answer to everything is regulation, to keep regulating until you get a solution that works, and that is nonsense". Mr Walsh said: "To me, Europe has become very inefficient and it's not that they can't be efficient, but regulation in Europe makes it much more difficult for them to compete globally and this needs to be addressed".