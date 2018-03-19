IATA DG & CEO warns aviation must not be complacent and needs constant innovation to survive

IATA DG and CEO Alexandre de Juniac, speaking at the 73rd International Federation of Air Line Pilots' Associations conference, said (16-Mar-2018) aviation is "being challenged by the digital revolution" and "nobody knows what opportunities it will bring". Mr de Juniac warned against an attitude of "complacency" in the view that the airline industry has "transformed itself sufficiently" through the restructurings that already have occurred. According to Mr de Juniac "constant innovation is crucial to survival" and the industry must be open to change not only at the corporate level, but also at the level of daily jobs and responsibilities. [more - original PR]