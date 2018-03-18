IATA DG & CEO: Airlines are 'doing better than at any time in their history'

IATA DG and CEO Alexandre de Juniac, speaking at the 73rd International Federation of Air Line Pilots' Associations conference, stated (16-Mar-2018) airlines are financially "doing better than at any time in their history", with IATA forecasting USD38.4 billion in net industry profit for 2018, the fourth consecutive year in which earnings will exceed the cost of capital. Mr de Juniac noted about half of these profits will be generate in North America and costs are also rising, particularly for fuel, but also for labour. Mr de Juniac also reported the industry is forecast to earn a net margin of just 4.7%. [more - original PR]