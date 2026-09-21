IATA: CORSIA EEU supply growing but falling 'well short' of units needed by 2028
IATA Economics stated (18-Sep-2026) the supply of eligible emissions units (EEUs) under CORSIA "continues to grow", but falls "well short" of the 200 million to 250 million that will be needed by Jan-2028. IATA highlighted the following details:
- Airlines are expected to be required to purchase and cancel more than 200 million EEUs by Jan-2028 to comply with the first compliance period of CORSIA (2024 to 2026);
- As of Aug-2026, approximately 72 million EEUs benefit from the 42 CORSIA compatible letters of authorisation (LoA) that have been issued by host countries, leaving the market with a gap of around 150 million EEUs that must be filled over the next 15 months;
- The EEUs originate from projects across Africa, Latin America and Asia Pacific, with each region contributing a similar volume. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
IATA launched an alliance to address supply bottlenecks and help increase availability of 225 million to 250 million CORSIA eligible emissions units (EEUs) by spring 2027, including support for countries managing the interface between nationally determined contributions and credit authorisation processes1. IATA SVP sustainability Marie Owens Thomsen estimated CORSIA could generate USD4 to USD5 billion of climate finance in its first phase, rising to potentially USD100 billion by 2035 depending on prices1. ICAO warned that an EU proposal to expand the aviation EU ETS scope from 2029 risked double charging and could undermine CORSIA as the only globally harmonised measure for international aviation CO22.