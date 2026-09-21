IATA: CORSIA EEU supply growing but falling 'well short' of units needed by 2028

IATA launched an alliance to address supply bottlenecks and help increase availability of 225 million to 250 million CORSIA eligible emissions units (EEUs) by spring 2027, including support for countries managing the interface between nationally determined contributions and credit authorisation processes1. IATA SVP sustainability Marie Owens Thomsen estimated CORSIA could generate USD4 to USD5 billion of climate finance in its first phase, rising to potentially USD100 billion by 2035 depending on prices1. ICAO warned that an EU proposal to expand the aviation EU ETS scope from 2029 risked double charging and could undermine CORSIA as the only globally harmonised measure for international aviation CO22.