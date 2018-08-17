IATA considers outlook for Turkey's air passenger market

IATA stated (15-Aug-2018) any recession in Turkey could see passenger numbers fall in annual terms in the coming years. IATA noted international passenger demand to and from Turkey is still recovering from the detrimental impacts on demand in 2016, including the failed coup, terror attacks and the deterioration in diplomatic ties with Russia. Domestic passenger growth, which accounts for around 45% of total traffic, is also slowing. Turkish Airlines is expected to offset some of the potential adverse domestic developments, however its worldwide reach makes it more vulnerable to any indirect impacts on economic activity and passenger demand in the rest of the world. IATA added that the pick up in oil prices and favourable exchange rate movements should support inbound visitors from Russia to Turkey and help to mitigate the overall impact on domestic passenger flows. [more - original PR]