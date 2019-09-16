IATA: Climate issue becoming material for airline investors, adding pressure for decarbonisation

IATA reported (13-Sep-2019) recent research by HSBC Bank shows a "substantial spike" during 2019 in number of times climate change has been discussed at European airline calls with investors. IATA noted that for much of the past two decades the issue had not been considered material for airline investors, but this "looks like changing". According to IATA, the worry for investors seems to be the emergence of the Flygskam (Flying Shame) movement in Scandinavia and the impact it might have on individual and corporate travel. The body stated that for Europe at least, pressure from investors will become an additional incentive for decarbonisation for airlines. [more - original PR]