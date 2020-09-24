Become a CAPA Member
24-Sep-2020 11:25 AM

IATA CEO: Quarantine measures are 'killing the industry’s recovery'

IATA director general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac said (22-Sep-2020) quarantine measures are "killing the industry's recovery" with 83% of travellers surveyed in 11 different markets reporting they would will not travel if there is a chance of being quarantined at their destination. Mr de Juniac said this is a "very clear signal that this industry will not recover until we can find an alternative to quarantine". [more - original PR]

