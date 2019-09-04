IATA CEO: Environmental sustainability is the greatest challenge to aviation's growth

IATA director general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac said (03-Sep-2019) environmental sustainability is the greatest challenge to the aviation industry's "licence to spread the benefits of air connectivity". Mr de Juniac noted that the environmental impact of an individual traveller "has been cut in half compared to 1990, and we have decoupled emissions growth from underlying traffic growth". He added that the industry is "moving forward on our interim goal of capping net CO2 emissions through carbon-neutral growth" and aviation is also working towards its 2050 target of achieving a 50% reduction in net CO2 emissions compared to 2005. Mr de Juniac noted that sustainable aviation fuels and advances in airframes and propulsion system, including the development of electric systems and aircraft, will also play a role in emissions reduction. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - full remarks]