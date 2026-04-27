IATA calls for greater consistency in freight emissions reporting

IATA Economics reported (24-Apr-2026) "significant discrepancies" in flight emissions data available to cargo shippers, depending on the emissions calculator used. Most calculators rely on estimates of information such as fuel consumption, load factor and aircraft type, which IATA stated is "wholly inadequate for reporting purposes". The association commented: "Airlines operating on the same route can exhibit materially different emissions outcomes depending on aircraft efficiency and load factors... Consequently, airline-specific emissions estimates show substantial variation when based on operational data". IATA concluded: "Inconsistent emissions data can undermine trust and complicate decision-making. Greater methodological alignment and the use of accurate, observed, and airline-specific operational data would significantly improve transparency, comparability, and confidence in freight emissions reporting". [more - original PR]