IATA: Brazil has an opportunity to become a SAF 'powerhouse'

IATA highlighted (08-Jun-2026) Brazil's opportunity to become a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) "powerhouse" and a key player in air transport's decarbonisation. Details include:

Airlines will need some 500 million tonnes of SAF to achieve net zero CO2 emissions by 2050 commitment;

Brazil has "one of the world's largest biomass feedstock potentials", around 180 million tonnes by 2050, which could generate around 60 million tonnes of SAF;

Looking to 2030, Brazil's sustainably sourced sugar-based ethanol, as well as virgin and waste oils feedstock could reach around 18 million tonnes, translating into approximately 12 million tonnes of SAF production potential. That equates to five times the estimated global SAF production in 2026 of 2.4 million tonnes;

Brazil has around 15 SAF projects underway. If all are completed, it would bring around two million tonnes of SAF online;

In addition to feedstock availability, Brazil's experience in ethanol production, as well as its established refining base, give the country "several competitive advantages";

IATA noted achieving scale will require: Deployment of conversion technologies, infrastructure investment and improved logistics to connect feedstock supply with production facilities; Policy must enable success with targeted production incentives, supporting stronger financing mechanisms and aligning with global sustainability standards; Moves to establish a book-and-claim system based on tradable SAF certificates will play an important role.



IATA director general Willie Walsh stated Brazil "has one of the cleanest electricity mixes in the world as well as abundant feedstock". Mr Walsh said: "Moreover, as the second largest producer of liquid biofuels in the world, the country benefits from deep expertise and developed infrastructure". He added: "Brazil has a real opportunity to be a global leader in aviation's decarbonization. Embracing this opportunity will create jobs, reduce dependence on foreign fossil fuels, build new energy and agriculture industries, and grow the economy". [more - original PR]