IATA: Asia Pacific connections the most affected by Middle East cancellations

IATA Economics reported (27-Mar-2026) the following impacts of the conflict in the Middle East since 28-Feb-2026:

73% of ASKs to and from the Middle East were cancelled within 10 days after 28-Feb-2026;

Corridors to and from Asia Pacific were the most affected. Nearly 80% of Asia-Europe services via the Middle East cancelled, followed by 75% of Asia-North America services and 74% for Asia-Latin America. IATA commented: "This level of disruption was only seen during the COVID pandemic, when 95% of the supply to and from the region was removed at short notice".

IATA stated: "The concentration of cancellations along these routes reflects the degree to which global connectivity, in particular for Asia Pacific, depends on the Middle East's hub function, with implications if disruptions persist over an extended period". [more - original PR]