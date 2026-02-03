3-Feb-2026 12:05 PM
IATA: Asia Pacific airlines expected to achieve 2.3% net margin in 2026
IATA director general Willie Walsh reported (02-Feb-2026) the following outlook for Asia Pacific carriers for 2026:
- Passenger traffic: +7.3% year-on-year and making the largest regional contribution to global growth;
- Cargo traffic: +6%;
- Operating margin: "Just shy" of 5%;
- Net margin: 2.3%;
- Profit per passenger: "Just over" USD3. [more - original PR] [more - Aviation Week]
Background ✨
Asia Pacific airlines experienced robust growth in both passenger and cargo markets in 2025, with international passenger numbers up 9.4% and cargo demand also strong, driven by resilient economies and network expansion. The region's outlook for 2026 remained positive, with healthy demand across key markets and continued support from steady economic growth, despite ongoing supply chain and cost pressures1 2 3.