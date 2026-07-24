IATA appoints new director general

IATA appointed (23-Jul-2026) Saadia Zahidi as director general, effective 01-Nov-2026. Ms Zahidi will be IATA's ninth director general and the first woman appointed to hold the position. She is currently MD and member of the managing board for the World Economic Forum and previously served on the United Nations' Secretary General panel for Women's Economic Empowerment and the European Space Agency's High Level Advisory Group. IATA stated director general Willie Walsh will conclude his duties on 31-Jul-2026. IATA's board of directors appointed CFO and SVP for corporate services Sandrine Le Borgne as interim director general for the intervening period. [more - original PR] [more - Aviation Week]