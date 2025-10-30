IATA and ALTA: Bill mandating free baggage in Brazil represents 'serious threat' to connectivity
IATA and ALTA stated (29-Oct-2025) approval by Brazil's Chamber of Deputies to mandate free checked and carry-on baggage represents "a serious threat to Brazil's air transport connectivity, competitiveness, and affordability". Under the approved text, airlines will be required to:
- Provide one free checked bag of up to 23kg on domestic and international flights;
- Offer free carry on baggage on domestic flights of up to 12kg, regardless of aircraft type or route;
- Prohibit charges for standard seat selection;
- Prohibit the automatic cancellation of return flights if the passenger misses the outbound flight, unless expressly authorised;
- Provide up to two additional seats at no cost for passengers requiring special assistance.
IATA and ALTA stated: "If enacted, the law would impose rigid pricing and operational restrictions on both domestic and international flights with Brazil as the origin and destination, thereby undermining the efficiency and flexibility essential for a sustainable air transport system". The associations added: "The approved text may also violate the freedom of pricing provisions in bilateral air service agreements, thereby putting Brazil out of compliance with its international commitments". [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Brazil's Senate had previously provisionally approved a bill mandating free baggage allowances, with industry groups warning that such regulation would deter low cost carriers and increase ticket prices for all passengers. IATA and other associations argued that these measures would undermine Brazil's alignment with international standards and discourage airline investment in the country1 2 3.