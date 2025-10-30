IATA and ALTA: Bill mandating free baggage in Brazil represents 'serious threat' to connectivity

IATA and ALTA stated (29-Oct-2025) approval by Brazil's Chamber of Deputies to mandate free checked and carry-on baggage represents "a serious threat to Brazil's air transport connectivity, competitiveness, and affordability". Under the approved text, airlines will be required to:

Provide one free checked bag of up to 23kg on domestic and international flights;

Offer free carry on baggage on domestic flights of up to 12kg, regardless of aircraft type or route;

Prohibit charges for standard seat selection;

Prohibit the automatic cancellation of return flights if the passenger misses the outbound flight, unless expressly authorised;

Provide up to two additional seats at no cost for passengers requiring special assistance.

IATA and ALTA stated: "If enacted, the law would impose rigid pricing and operational restrictions on both domestic and international flights with Brazil as the origin and destination, thereby undermining the efficiency and flexibility essential for a sustainable air transport system". The associations added: "The approved text may also violate the freedom of pricing provisions in bilateral air service agreements, thereby putting Brazil out of compliance with its international commitments". [more - original PR]