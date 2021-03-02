Become a CAPA Member
Loading
2-Mar-2021 5:56 AM

IATA: Airlines financial losses eased in 4Q2020

IATA, via its Airlines Financial Monitor for Dec2020 and Jan-2021, reported (01-Mar-2021) the following financial and operating highlight:

  • Initial 4Q2020 financial results show airline losses continued, But were smaller than in 3Q2020 helped by cost cutting measures and robust cargo revenues;
  • Airlines are still expected to continue to burn cash throughout 2021 as the recovery in travel demand is delayed to 2H2021;
  • Global airline share prices declined in Janu-2021 amid new travel restrictions. European carriers under-performed other regions as the pace of vaccine rollout was slower than expected,increasing the risk to summer travel;
  • Oil and jet fuel price reached pre-pandemic levels. Oil supply cut extensions from OPEC+ and expectations about global economic recovery led the price rally despite the lock downs;
  • Looking forward, airlines will face cost pressures once the recovery starts as fuel is the largest variable cost and fuel hedging is limited at present. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More