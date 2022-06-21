IATA: Airline demand has stimulated 'exponential increase' in SAF production

IATA director general Willie Walsh stated (20-Jun-2022) airline demand has stimulated an "exponential increase" in sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production. Mr Walsh said there could be five billion litres of SAF produced p/a by 2025, which would be 40 times what was available in 2021. He added: "The momentum is undeniable, but there is still work to be done. And government policy will play a big role". He noted governments do not need to "micromanage" how airlines purchase SAF, but need to incentivise production. Mr Walsh stated: "The successful use of production incentives to transition to solar or wind for electricity production proves the point. The cost of the clean solutions dropped below the cost of using fossil fuels. Clean electricity is now cheap and widely available". [more - original PR]