IATA: African countries account for USD774m in blocked airline funds as of Mar-2026

IATA reported USD1.2 billion of airline funds were blocked globally as of end-Oct-2025, with 93% trapped in Africa and the Middle East, and cited procedural delays and foreign-exchange shortages among the causes.1 It also said Algeria, XAF zone countries, Mozambique, Angola and Eritrea were among the largest contributors, and urged governments to lift repatriation restrictions consistent with bilateral air service agreements and treaty obligations.1