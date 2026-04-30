IATA: African countries account for USD774m in blocked airline funds as of Mar-2026
IATA reported (29-Apr-2026) African countries account for USD774 million in blocked airline funds as of 31-Mar-2026. Details include:
- Algeria: USD258 million;
- Central African CFA franc zone: USD105 million;
- Mozambique: USD82 million;
- Eritrea: USD78 million;
- Angola: USD73 million.
IATA regional VP for Africa and the Middle East Kamil Alawadhi commented: "Given the scale of funds blocked in Algeria, urgent and decisive government action in Algeria is essential". [more - original PR]
Background ✨
IATA reported USD1.2 billion of airline funds were blocked globally as of end-Oct-2025, with 93% trapped in Africa and the Middle East, and cited procedural delays and foreign-exchange shortages among the causes.1 It also said Algeria, XAF zone countries, Mozambique, Angola and Eritrea were among the largest contributors, and urged governments to lift repatriation restrictions consistent with bilateral air service agreements and treaty obligations.1