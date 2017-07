IATA reported (12-Jul-2017) 138 new aircraft were delivered in May-2017, down from 150 in May-2016. A net of 32 aircraft were taken out of storage in May-2017 and placed into service, down from 34 in May-2016. Over the first five months of the year airlines took delivery of a total of 598 aircraft, compared to 615 over the same period in 2016. [more - original PR]