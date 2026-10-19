IATA: 24% of airline debt to mature within 12 months

IATA Economics reported (16-Oct-2026) refinancing at higher interest rates will raise airlines' debt servicing costs. IATA noted that airline debt, including interest bearing debt and aircraft finance lease liabilities, is relatively long dated, with around two thirds maturing beyond two years. Approximately 43% of airline debt is due to mature within three to five years, while 24% falls due within the next 12 months and may need to be refinanced at higher rates. Asia Pacific airlines have the highest proportion of debt maturing within the next 12 months at 37%, followed by the Middle East (26%), Latin America (21%), Africa (17%), Europe (15%) and North America (12%). IATA stated: "Airlines carrying more debt with a shorter maturity profile as well as those with lower credit ratings will face a larger refinancing penalty. Once they have refinanced, higher interest payments will reduce the cash available for all other expenses, including deleveraging, fleet renewal, and decarbonisation". [more - original PR]