Hub-and-spoke model 'still really core' to operations: KLM CEO

KLM CEO Marjan Rintel, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit World, commented (11-Dec-2025) on the carrier's history in pioneering the hub-and-spoke model, stating the approach is "still really core" to the airline's operations, adding: "And it works". Ms Rintel also highlighted the importance of addressing innovation amid contextual and political issues which arise, adding: "The main thing in the Netherlands is that it is impossible to grow". Ms Rintel concluded: "If you look at headwinds including reduction of slots, taxation, ongoing [political] debates… it's impossible to grow anymore, so therefore you have to reduce your own cost levels".