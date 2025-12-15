Loading
15-Dec-2025 11:51 AM

Hub-and-spoke model 'still really core' to operations: KLM CEO

KLM CEO Marjan Rintel, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit World, commented (11-Dec-2025) on the carrier's history in pioneering the hub-and-spoke model, stating the approach is "still really core" to the airline's operations, adding: "And it works". Ms Rintel also highlighted the importance of addressing innovation amid contextual and political issues which arise, adding: "The main thing in the Netherlands is that it is impossible to grow". Ms Rintel concluded: "If you look at headwinds including reduction of slots, taxation, ongoing [political] debates… it's impossible to grow anymore, so therefore you have to reduce your own cost levels".

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More