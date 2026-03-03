Loading
3-Mar-2026 12:35 PM

Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport begins transition to new international check-in process

Houston Airport System announced (25-Feb-2026) the introduction of a new international check-in process at Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport from 27-Feb-2026, with Air France and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines to transition from Terminal D to the newly expanded Terminal E. Additional airlines are scheduled to transition to the facility in coming weeks. The change is a major milestone in the IAH Terminal Redevelopment Programme and the beginning of the final phase. Passengers will check-in at Terminal E and clear security at a 17-gate US TSA checkpoint featuring PreCheck and CLEAR+. Lounge locations remain unchanged. Terminal E features a new Amadeus bag drop system, self-service check-in kiosks, expanded curb space, pre-security F&B options and more. [more - original PR]

Background ✨

Houston Airport System expanded the Terminal E Ticketing Lobby as part of a USD1.5 billion overhaul of IAH’s international facilities, adding 10 US TSA lanes, a streamlined layout and expanded curbside drop-off space.1 It also opened a new US TSA ‘Recheck’ screening area within the International Central Processor, as an initial step towards a consolidated 17-lane checkpoint.2

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More