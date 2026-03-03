Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport begins transition to new international check-in process
Houston Airport System announced (25-Feb-2026) the introduction of a new international check-in process at Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport from 27-Feb-2026, with Air France and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines to transition from Terminal D to the newly expanded Terminal E. Additional airlines are scheduled to transition to the facility in coming weeks. The change is a major milestone in the IAH Terminal Redevelopment Programme and the beginning of the final phase. Passengers will check-in at Terminal E and clear security at a 17-gate US TSA checkpoint featuring PreCheck and CLEAR+. Lounge locations remain unchanged. Terminal E features a new Amadeus bag drop system, self-service check-in kiosks, expanded curb space, pre-security F&B options and more.
Background ✨
Houston Airport System expanded the Terminal E Ticketing Lobby as part of a USD1.5 billion overhaul of IAH’s international facilities, adding 10 US TSA lanes, a streamlined layout and expanded curbside drop-off space.1 It also opened a new US TSA ‘Recheck’ screening area within the International Central Processor, as an initial step towards a consolidated 17-lane checkpoint.2