Hotels.com: Chinese millennials rapidly increasing travel spending, influenced by social media

Hotels.com published (17-Jul-2018) its 2018 Chinese International Travel Monitor, reporting Chinese millennials born after 1990 are pushing the boundaries of international travel, increasing their travel expenditure in the past year by 80% to fund "social media-influenced trips full of edgy experiences, high tech accommodation, exotic delicacies and taboo ticket-items". According to the report 62% of Chinese millennials draw their travel inspiration from global pop-culture, film and television, while a third of older Chinese travellers reported their travel decisions and behaviour were influenced by their digitally-connected children. Over a third of Chinese travellers were drawn towards party destinations such as Bangkok, Amsterdam and Las Vegas. [more - original PR]