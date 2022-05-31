Become a CAPA Member
Loading
31-May-2022 12:55 PM

Hong Kong Airport to extend relief measures for operators until the end of Jul-2022

Airport Authority Hong Kong announced (30-May-2022) plans to extend the relief measures it introduced in Mar-2020 for operators at Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA), including airlines, retailers, catering companies, ground handling companies and HKIA personnel, until the end of Jul-2022, due to the continued impact of coronavirus. The relief measures include:

  • Full waiver on parking and aerobridge fees for grounded passenger aircraft;
  • 40% discount on passenger aircraft landing charges;
  • Full waiver on fixed charges for inflight catering services;
  • Full waiver on commercial service counter licence fees, in terminal service licence fees and fees paid by cross border transport operators;
  • 10% to 50% discount on rental of offices and lounges in the terminal and franchise fees for aviation support services;
  • Discount on concession fees for commercial outlet operators. [more - original PR]

