Hong Kong Airport records 20% pax increase in Mar-2026

Hong Kong International Airport’s passenger traffic stayed above five million in 1Q2026, with 5.5 million passengers in Jan-2026 and 5.4 million in Feb-2026, while aircraft movements ranged from 32,100 to 34,445.1 2 Cargo rose year-on-year in Jan-2026 (415,000 tonnes) and Feb-2026 (361,000 tonnes), following Dec-2025’s 462,000 tonnes.1 2 3