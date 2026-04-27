27-Apr-2026 11:46 AM
Hong Kong Airport records 20% pax increase in Mar-2026
Hong Kong International Airport reported (24-Apr-2026) the following traffic highlights for Mar-2026:
- Passengers: 5.7 million, +19.6% year-on-year;
- Cargo: 430,000 tonnes, -4.4%;
- Aircraft movements: 34,100, +2.7%. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Hong Kong International Airport’s passenger traffic stayed above five million in 1Q2026, with 5.5 million passengers in Jan-2026 and 5.4 million in Feb-2026, while aircraft movements ranged from 32,100 to 34,445.1 2 Cargo rose year-on-year in Jan-2026 (415,000 tonnes) and Feb-2026 (361,000 tonnes), following Dec-2025’s 462,000 tonnes.1 2 3