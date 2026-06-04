Honeywell Aerospace opens additional production capacity at APU assembly line in Phoenix

Honeywell Aerospace opened (03-Jun-2026) additional production capacity at its auxiliary power unit (APU) assembly line in Phoenix to meet growing aircraft production rates at Airbus and Boeing. Honeywell will focus on the 131-9 APU series, which equips the A320neo, A220 and 737 MAX families. Honeywell is also matching planned rate growth on Airbus and Boeing widebody programmes with the 331/HGT1700 series for the A330neo, A350 and 777-9, although this expansion will be accommodated within the existing facility. The additional 131-9 capacity includes a second flow line and extra build stands. Honywell Aerospace president of engines and power systems unit Dave Marinick stated the company's commercial APU installed base is expected to grow at an approximate 5% compound annual growth rate between 2020 and 2030 off a "very strong base, with solid performance across both commercial air transport and business aviation". [more - Aviation Week]