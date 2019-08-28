28-Aug-2019 11:27 AM
Holiday Europe launches operations
Holiday Europe launched (Aug-2019) operations on 24-Aug-2019, with the operation of Antalya-Nuremberg service with A321 aircraft. The carrier plans to increase its fleet to seven aircraft by Oct-2019. Holiday Europe is to operate charter services from Europe to almost 50 cities, including destinations in Egypt, Dubai, the Canary Islands and Turkey. Holiday Europe holds bilateral agreements with Onur Air. The carrier aims to be one of the top ranking European charter carriers by 2022 and will develop with a fleet of Airbus aircraft. According to information on the carrier's website, Holiday Europe was established in 2019 under Bulgarian AOC and is based in Sofia. [more - original PR]