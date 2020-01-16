16-Jan-2020 10:30 AM
Hokkaido Airports Corporation Ltd acquires eight wholly owned subsidiaries
Hokkaido Airports Corporation Ltd acquired (15-Jan-2020) 100% stakes in eight corporations, including the operators of seven airports in Hokkaido and Sapporo International Air Cargo Terminal Corporation. The eight companies are now wholly owned subsidiaries of Hokkaido Airports Corporation, which will commence private operation of Sapporo Chitose Airport in Jun-2020, followed by Asahikawa Airport in Oct-2020 and Obihiro Airport, Hakodate Airport, Wakkanai Hokkaido Airport, Kushiro Airport and Memanbetsu Airport in Mar-2021. [more - original PR - Japanese]